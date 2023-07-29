Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 97,181 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 270,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 126,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.