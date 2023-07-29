Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 48,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 40,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VITFF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

