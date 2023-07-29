VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 69.9% in July

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ UEVM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $44.72. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEVM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period.

