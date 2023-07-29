VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 69.9% in July

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ UEVM traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $44.72. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $44.73.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
