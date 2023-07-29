Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.48. 136,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 156,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

