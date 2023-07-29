Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. 6,794,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

