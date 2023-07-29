Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.22.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. 6,794,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

