Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 12,159 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $123,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

