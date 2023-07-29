VRES (VRS) Price Tops $0.0069

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

