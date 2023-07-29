Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $87.19 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09058657 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,919,863.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

