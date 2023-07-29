Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00010534 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $84.00 million and $1.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09058657 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,919,863.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

