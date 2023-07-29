Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 709,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,179. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 467.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 327,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.