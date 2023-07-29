Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.