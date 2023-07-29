Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.58 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,870,154 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

