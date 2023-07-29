Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 494,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,224. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

