Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 21,025 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for approximately 20.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $52,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 211,049 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

SPXL stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $97.48. 8,875,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,053. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

