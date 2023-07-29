Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.71.

WAB opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

