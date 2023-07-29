Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,735,000 after buying an additional 975,843 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.56. 1,019,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

