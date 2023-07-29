Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:EL traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $180.44. 2,099,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.93 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.