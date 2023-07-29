Westpac Banking Corp Has $16.36 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AerCap worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AerCap by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of AER stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,057. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

