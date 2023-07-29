Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 171,235 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,202. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

