Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 35,611 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,611 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after buying an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

