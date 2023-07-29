Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

CVS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. 9,458,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

