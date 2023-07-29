Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,682 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $143.39. 6,686,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,235. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.