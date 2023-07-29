Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

