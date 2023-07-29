Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,096 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $746.10. 735,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,230. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $738.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $758.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $569.65 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

