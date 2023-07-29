Westpac Banking Corp Sells 962 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

