Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 8,504,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,432. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

