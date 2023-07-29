WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $224.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00310804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

