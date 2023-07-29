Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLY traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.