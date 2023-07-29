Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.07. 1,073,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.61. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

