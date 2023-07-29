Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

