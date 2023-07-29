Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

WTFC stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

