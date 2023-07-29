World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $105.91 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

