Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $78.07. 961,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

