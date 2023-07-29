Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.92-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.57.

Shares of WH stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 961,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

