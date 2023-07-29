Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.40 EPS.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.89 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

