XSGD Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.64 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $59.64 million and $235,603.28 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,098,661 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

