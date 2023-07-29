XYO Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $49.53 million and $927,486.60 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,374.30 or 1.00012521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00375153 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,130,632.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

