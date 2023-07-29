Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.28 and traded as high as C$12.40. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 2,410 shares.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$231.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 69.31% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of C$62.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8314351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

