Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.37

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.25. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 163,451 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 116.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

