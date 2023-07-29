Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $30.47

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $497.57 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $30.47 or 0.00103799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00045445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

