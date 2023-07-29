ZClassic Price Down 5.7% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $495,956.32 and $48.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00103367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.