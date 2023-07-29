ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ZEON has a total market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $27,609.93 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

