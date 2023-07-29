Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 2,365 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

