Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 4,535 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,121,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $326.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.