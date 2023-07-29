Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $446.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.85.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

