Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,912.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,068.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,830.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

