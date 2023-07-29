ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 6.4% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after buying an additional 1,588,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,293,000. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,893,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 112,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

