ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,973 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

