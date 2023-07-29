ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 364,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

